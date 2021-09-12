$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the highest is $4.60 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

