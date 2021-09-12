$4.63 EPS Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the highest is $4.85. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,186.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.16 to $14.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $13.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $28,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 632,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,845. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.