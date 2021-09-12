40,493 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 215,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,785. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96.

