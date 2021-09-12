$407.88 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post sales of $407.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.02 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $362.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

