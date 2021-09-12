$5.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.24 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $23.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Macy’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Macy’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

