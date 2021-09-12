52,056 Shares in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

