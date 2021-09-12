58,241 Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. GenTrust LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,213,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,578,000 after buying an additional 1,036,402 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.4% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,729,000 after buying an additional 762,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 815,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,667,000 after buying an additional 78,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,980,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 204,249 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

