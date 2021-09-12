59,843 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

