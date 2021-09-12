$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 billion and the highest is $6.61 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $23.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.76 billion to $25.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of JCI opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

