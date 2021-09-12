60,566 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 0.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,092 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,799,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000.

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.58. 193,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,678. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

