$613.46 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $613.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $87.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 601.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

FUN opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

