635,165 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 635,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 1.4% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

PAVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. 1,017,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

