$65.40 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post sales of $65.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.96 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $220.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $225.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $260.69 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $276.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. The company has a market cap of $868.65 million, a PE ratio of -79.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

