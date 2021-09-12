6,758 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Cintas accounts for 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $403.71 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $409.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

