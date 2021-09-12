7,375 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $341.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.