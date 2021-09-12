$765.27 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post sales of $765.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $799.09 million. Albemarle reported sales of $746.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of ALB opened at $241.17 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.