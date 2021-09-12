$781.80 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $781.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.60 million to $793.00 million. Crane posted sales of $734.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CR opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

