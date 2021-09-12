$8.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.50 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 billion to $34.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.33 billion to $35.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARW opened at $114.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.