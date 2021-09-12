$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post sales of $8.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $15.99 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $17.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $62.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of STRO opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

