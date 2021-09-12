83,290 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $14,605,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $1,221,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

