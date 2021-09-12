$867.95 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report $867.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $855.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $701.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

