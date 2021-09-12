$87.37 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report $87.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.40 million and the highest is $93.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $74.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $359.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,084.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,914. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,939,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

