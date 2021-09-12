89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.13.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

89bio stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 47,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,906. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $400.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 89bio by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in 89bio by 13.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in 89bio by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

