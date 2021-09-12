8PAY (8PAY) Price Hits $0.12

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $518,015.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00078141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00181669 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.72 or 0.07293882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.62 or 0.99750994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.00945424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003005 BTC.

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

