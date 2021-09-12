8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $605,330.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $693,173.78 and approximately $605,330.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001402 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

