$917.13 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce sales of $917.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $945.70 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $779.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

CLH stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,995. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.