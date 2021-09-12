$954.40 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report $954.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $935.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $997.51 million. Pentair reported sales of $798.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $76.53 on Friday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

