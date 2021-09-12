A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.