AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of AAON worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AAON by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AAON by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON opened at $65.07 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

