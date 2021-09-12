Aave 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $288.71 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Aave has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $344.69 or 0.00748582 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $288.71 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,174,466 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

