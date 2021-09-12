Aave Market Capitalization Achieves $4.22 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Aave has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and approximately $284.62 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $320.01 or 0.00711503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00154200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,174,466 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

