AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 target price on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

