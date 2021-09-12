Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

