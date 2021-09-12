AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 174,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 114.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

