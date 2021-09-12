Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,154 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $361.20 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.60.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

