ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE ABM opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

