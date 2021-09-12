AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $176,429.42 and $1,240.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

