Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,545 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $255,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACHV shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.40. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.