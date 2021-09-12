ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) & Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Head to Head Review

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ACI Global has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACI Global and Elekta AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 2.91 $143.46 million $0.38 32.74

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than ACI Global.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and Elekta AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Elekta AB (publ) 9.14% 15.80% 4.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ACI Global and Elekta AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Elekta AB (publ) 2 0 2 0 2.00

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats ACI Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Global Company Profile

ACI Global Corp.’s drug candidates are proprietary synthetic and natural peptides (small proteins). Antecedents for these compounds occur in nature as part of the immune system of animals, insects and plants. Generally, the peptides bind to and kill harmful microorganisms and cancer cells. P113D, the Company’s product candidate for cystic fibrosis, has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s peptide technology can also be used to prevent serious damage to crops caused by fungal and bacterial diseases.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

