ACoconut Price Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $620,025.04 and approximately $90,280.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00052111 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

