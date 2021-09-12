Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $244,787.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $244,787.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

