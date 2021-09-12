Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 16.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.