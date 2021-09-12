Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in NIKE by 93.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NKE opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average of $146.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

