Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $598.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $540.81 and its 200 day moving average is $523.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.89.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

