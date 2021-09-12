Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Adient worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Adient by 27.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 373,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

ADNT opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.