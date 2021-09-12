Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,368 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $101,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.69.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $658.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,727. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

