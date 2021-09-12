Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $658.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

