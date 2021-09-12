Adshares Hits Market Cap of $19.64 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $230,027.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00084973 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,917 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.