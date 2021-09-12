Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,967,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.32. 341,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average of $111.88. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

