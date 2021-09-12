Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.98.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

